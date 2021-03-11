AARP TeleTown Hall set 3/15 on Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout

The Wyoming Department of Health and AARP Wyoming will team up to offer AARP Wyoming members the opportunity to speak to state experts on the rollout for the COVID-19 vaccine at 5 p.m. on March 15 during an AARP TeleTown Hall.

This TeleTown Hall takes the place of an event that was previously scheduled in February, but was postponed due to technical difficulties.

Stephanie Pyle, Public Health Division administrator and State Public Health Officer Alexia Harrist, PhD, MD will join the call’s moderator, Bob Beck, to discuss the process Wyoming has followed for distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and answer questions about vaccine recommendations, safety and effectiveness.

AARP Wyoming will start calling out to AARP members around 4:55 p.m. on March 15. If you wish to listen in on the call, but don’t receive a phone call, you may listen by clicking on this link or going to: https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=6277. The link will also be available on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page.

COVID-19 vaccines started rolling into the state in December with individual vaccines being administered soon after. As of Feb. 4, more than 66,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been received in Wyoming along with 32,200 second doses.

Counties are administering their vaccine locally and Wyomingites are encouraged to contact their local county public health offices to see if they are eligible for the vaccine or call 1-800-438-5795. For more information on the vaccine, visit: https://states.aarp.org/wyoming/covid-19-vaccine-distribution or https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/county-covid-19-vaccine-information/