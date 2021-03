Virgil Whiteman Jr., 39, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Poudre Valley Medical Center at Fort Collins, Colorado. A wake will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM at the Grace Willow residence, 66 Ethete Road, Ethete. Graveside services will be held Saturday,March 13, 2021 at10:00 AM at the Whiteman Cemetery at Ethete.

-Wind Dancer Funeral Home