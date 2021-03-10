UW Fall Grads earn Degrees

The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie counties at the completion of the 2020 fall semester.
The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts); BGS (Bachelor of General Studies); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSEE (Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); CERT (Certificate); MA (Master of Arts); and MS (Master of Science);.
Students are:
Dubois
Katelyn R. Suda BS
Ethete
Chelsea N. Bad Hawk BS
Lander
Brooke R. Berg BA
Caleb E. Cecrle BS
Candice L. Frude MS
Sarah C. Lawrence BS
Haley R. Peters BSN
Callie Christine Terrell BS
Riverton
Adam R. Conner BS
Kelly J. Dempster BGS
Tonya Dewey BA
Mindy Kay Doebele MA
Kate Blythe Gamble BS
Angel L. Jahnke BS
Jacee D. Shultz BS
Mark R. Vincent BS
Shoshoni
Bruce Jon Thoren CERT
Ten Sleep
Madison Leigh Anderson BS
Coulter Dean Mills BS
Thermopolis
Grant Byrd BSEE
Caleb Joshua DeCroo BA
Amanda Dinsmore BFA
Linsey J. Reed BS
Worland
Levi Douglas Sinn BS