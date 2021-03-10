Breaking News

UW Fall Grads earn Degrees

Article Updated: March 10, 2021
The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie counties at the completion of the 2020 fall semester.

The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts); BGS (Bachelor of General Studies); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSEE (Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); CERT (Certificate); MA (Master of Arts); and MS (Master of Science);.

Students are: 

Dubois
Katelyn R. Suda BS

Ethete
Chelsea N. Bad Hawk BS

Lander
Brooke R. Berg BA
Caleb E. Cecrle BS
Candice L. Frude MS
Sarah C. Lawrence BS
Haley R. Peters BSN
Callie Christine Terrell BS

Riverton
Adam R. Conner BS
Kelly J. Dempster BGS
Tonya Dewey BA
Mindy Kay Doebele MA
Kate Blythe Gamble BS
Angel L. Jahnke BS
Jacee D. Shultz BS
Mark R. Vincent BS

Shoshoni
Bruce Jon Thoren CERT

Ten Sleep 
Madison Leigh Anderson BS 
Coulter Dean Mills BS 

Thermopolis 
Grant Byrd BSEE 
Caleb Joshua DeCroo BA 
Amanda Dinsmore BFA 
Linsey J. Reed BS

Worland 
Levi Douglas Sinn BS

