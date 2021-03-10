UW Fall Grads earn Degrees

The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie counties at the completion of the 2020 fall semester.

The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts); BGS (Bachelor of General Studies); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSEE (Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); CERT (Certificate); MA (Master of Arts); and MS (Master of Science);.

Advertisement

Students are:

Dubois

Katelyn R. Suda BS

Ethete

Chelsea N. Bad Hawk BS

Lander

Brooke R. Berg BA

Caleb E. Cecrle BS

Candice L. Frude MS

Sarah C. Lawrence BS

Haley R. Peters BSN

Callie Christine Terrell BS

Advertisement

Riverton

Adam R. Conner BS

Kelly J. Dempster BGS

Tonya Dewey BA

Mindy Kay Doebele MA

Kate Blythe Gamble BS

Angel L. Jahnke BS

Jacee D. Shultz BS

Mark R. Vincent BS

Shoshoni

Bruce Jon Thoren CERT

Ten Sleep

Madison Leigh Anderson BS

Coulter Dean Mills BS

Thermopolis

Grant Byrd BSEE

Caleb Joshua DeCroo BA

Amanda Dinsmore BFA

Linsey J. Reed BS

Worland

Levi Douglas Sinn BS