Jun 30, 1931 – Mar 8, 2021

Morris Lee Hill, 89, passed away March 8, 2021 at his home in Riverton, Wyoming.

Morris was born June 30, 1931 to Carl and Josephine (Noble) Hill in Greenfield, Indiana.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Davis Funeral Home.

When he was 15, Morris moved to this area from Indiana to work with his grandparents, Willie and Katherine Noble on their farm west of Pavillion. On May 11, 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, Kathryn E. Gordon, daughter of Bill and Katherine Gordon, at the Pavillion Methodist Church. In his early married years he worked construction, building highways. He also worked with the Bureau of Reclamation digging irrigation canals in the area. He worked five years running a dragline in the uranium mines. When it came time for his children to start school and it was time to settle in one place, he went to work at the Morning Star Dairy. His dream had always been to have his own farm. Eventually he and Kathryn were able to purchase some sagebrush-covered acreage south of Ocean Lake on which there was a falling-down sheep shed and a hand pump. He worked full time at the dairy while he and Kathryn, with the help of relatives and friends, built a small three-bedroom home on weekends and holidays. The farm prospered and he was eventually able to stop working at the dairy and devote his full attention to farming. He had the opportunity to purchase his parents’ farm in 1972, which prospered also with the help of his children and many area youth, boys and girls. In 1990, he decided it was time to retire, the farms and equipment were sold and he, and Kathryn moved down the road closer to Riverton. Because of his knowledge of machinery repair, he worked for Brad Carlson at Carlson Equipment for a few years to fill his retirement hours until Kathryn died in December 2000 after 50 blessed years together. On September 2, 2001, he married Ida Olheiser Hammer and enjoyed several happy years with her until she passed in November 2019.

He enjoyed his family, grandchildren, dancing, and square dancing and traveling when he could. He was a past Wind River School Board Member, a founding member of the Wyoming Hay Association, a past RVEA Board Member and a member of the United Methodist Church in Pavillion and Riverton.

He is survived by daughters: Karen Mulholland Lindsay, Nancy (Keith) Bush Songer, Michael (Faye) Hill, grandchildren: Kelli (Matt) Epp, Hoag (Keri) and Ryan (Sarah) Mulholland, Jeremy (Courtney), Jason, and Brian Hill, Derek (Chelsey) and Devin (Hannah) Bush, Cory and Nathan Hill, and 16 great grandchildren, sister: Charlotte (Harold) Rockne, stepsons, Harold (Lynn), Ron (Donna) and Mike (Melissa) Hammer, stepdaughter: Kay Hammer.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathryn Hill in 2000, and his second wife, Ida Olheiser Hammer Hill in 2019, son: Roger Hill, sister: JoAnn and brother: Richard.

In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America in care of the Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.