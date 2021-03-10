Mar 5, 1970 – Mar 7, 2021

Jerome Hayse “Eagle Chief” Oldman, Jr., 51, of Arapahoe passed away March 7, 2021 in Riverton surrounded by his family. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Fremont Center in Riverton. Burial will follow at Arapahoe Catholic Cemetery. A rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the family home, 1526 Elmwood Dr. Riverton, a wake will follow.

Jerome was born March 5, 1970 to Jerome H. Oldman, Sr. and Josephine (Brown) Harjo in Riverton, WY. He moved to Arapahoe when he was 15 and later became a Sho-Rap fire fighter.

He married Madonna Moss September 11, 1990 in Lander, Wyoming.

Jerome enjoyed spending time with his family, grandkids, firefighting, EMT training and the Casino. He was a Catholic and Native American Church member.

He is survived by his wife: Madonna, son: Marlin (Teresa) Oldman, daughters: Rayna Oldman, Beauty Rose Oldman, Christine (Elijah) Oldman, grandchildren: Abriella, Skyla, Nova and Harper Wadda, Remy, Marzoe, Marziah and Marzayna Oldman, brothers: Thomas Oldman, Duane (Lynn) Oldman, Lemuel (Jenny) Black, sisters: Noreen Oldman, Denise (Jerome Addison) Oldman. Oldman, Brown, Blackburn, Preston, Moss and Geboe families.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Jerome Sr. and Josephine (Brown) Harjo, Foster Parents: Nadine Preston and Charles Guidry, grandparents: Bertha and Johnny Oldman, Mother-in-law: Alice Moss, Uncles: Benny and Ben Oldman, Frank Armajo, Dan Brown, Kenny Blackburn, aunts: Mary Moon and Priscilla Ybarra; cousins: Chuckie Moon, Viola Geboe, Francis Behan, friends/brothers: Jerry Moss, Jose Lockwood, Jr. Blackburn and Erwin Teran.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.