Frontier Academy Diploma issued at Tuesday’s Riverton school board meeting

There was the first Frontier Academy graduation event of the new year Tuesday night at the Riverton School Board meeting. Receiving his diploma was Tyler Magpie Molt.

Frontier staff said Molt “had m ade a big impact on our school, he had great attendance and work ethic and we all wished we could’ve had him longer.”

Speaking for himself, Molt thanked the board for Frontier Academy, it’s one of the best schools I’ve attended,” he said. “Everyone there is so kind and forgiving no matter what’s going on in your life.”

Molt’s daughter, Josephine, 19 months, was cited as one reason Tyler was so motivated to finish his high school degree. “He is now in a great position to take care of his young family,” said Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan.