Fremont County has given over 15,000 Covid-19 Vaccine shots

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Wyoming Department of Health’s Weekly COVID-19 Immunization Data Brief is copied below:

The Wyoming Department of Health has reported Fremont County is in the top three of counties who have received and administered the Covid-19 vaccines. Laramie and Natrona counties have received and given the most shots in arms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Fremont County, 10,270 first doses received and 9,128 administered; 7,235 second doses received, 6,109 administered. Total shots given: 15,237

In Hot Springs County, 1,200 first doses received and 990 administered; 700 second doses received, 681 administered. Total shots given 1,671

In Washakie County, 1,700 first doses received, 1,711 administered; 1,100 second doses received, 964 administered. Total shots given, 2,675

Statewide: