Windy Tuesday, then Snow

Windy conditions are to be expected through late morning for southern and central Wyoming as a cold front moves through the area. Areas of rain and snow will start late this afternoon, then it will be all snow after sunset. Snow will continue for much Wyoming overnight through Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures today will be in the high 40s to low 50s in the Bighorn and Wind River Basins with a high in the upper 30s for Dubois.

Snowfall is predicted at 4-6 inches in Lander and Jeffrey City, 3-4 inches in Dubois, Riverton and Thermopolis and 1-2 inches in Worland.