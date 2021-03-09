Two Lady Blue and Three Lady Chiefs named All-State

Selected by the coaches in Class 2A at the state basketball tournament, five Fremont County athletes have earned All-State Honors from the Wyoming Coaches Association.

They are Cloe Ramsey and Cheyenne Thompson from the Shoshoni Lady Blue and from the three-time state champion Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs, Angela Astorga, Jaden Ferris and Sandie Friday.

The Lady Blue took the Sundance Bulldogs into overtime in this year’s state Class 2A quarterfinals before falling 47-40. Thompson sent the game into extra time with a buzzer beater rebound shot. For the season, Thompson averaged a double-double with 11.7 points and 10 rebounds a game. Ramsey had a stellar year as well, averaging 11.4 and 4.4 rebounds a game. Each scored 14 points against Sundance. In the Consolation semi-finals, Shoshoni went down to the wire with eventual consolation champion Pine Bluffs, falling 53-51. Shoshoni ended the year with a 15-8 record.

The Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs, who only played 12 games in the regular season due to Covid-19 restrictions on the Wind River Reservation, raced through the Quad, Regional and State Tournaments to win their third state title in a row. The record books won’t show it, but the Lady Chiefs wore face masks for each game they played this season, the only Wyoming Girls, or Boys, teams to do so.

Wyoming Indian’s Jaden Ferris, named to her second All-State Honors, averaged 9.5 points and 2.5 rebounds a game in their shortened season, but also received the prestigious Bob Carey Award during the tournament “in recognition of your outstanding contribution to Women’s High School Basketball in Wyoming 2020-2021.” Carey coached at Lander and brought both Boys and Girls state championships to the school and was instrumental in the establishment of girls basketball in the state.

Sandi Friday, also a returning All-State Selection, scored a double-double during the regular season, averaging 16.5 points and 11.3 rebounds a game for Wyoming Indian, which ended the season with an 11-1 record.

Angela Astorga, who was All-State last season as well, was the Lady Chiefs top scorer at a 25 points-per-game clip during the regular season. She also averaged 6 rebounds a game.

All three of the Lady Chiefs scored in double figures in their state championship game victory over Rocky Mountain. Friday contributed 16 points, Astorga added 12 and Ferris had 11. The 44-29 win over the Grizzlies in the championship game came just a week after the Lady Chiefs won the West Regional over Rocky Mountain 41-38.

CLASS 2A:

Cassidy Espenscheid – Big Piney

Shayla Cheatham – Greybull

Courtney Rowley – Lusk (All-State in 2020)

Riley Shaw – Lusk

Kailee Gill – Moorcroft

KyAnna Petz – Moorcroft

Jaden Shelit – Pine Bluffs (All-State in 2020)

Kiara Jolley – Rocky Mountain

Josey Steed – Rocky Mountain

Cloe Ramsey – Shoshoni

Cheyenne Thompson – Shoshoni (All-State in 2019 & 2020)

Angela Astorga – Wyoming Indian (All-State in 2020)

Jaden Ferris – Wyoming Indian (All-State in 2020)

Sandie Friday – Wyoming Indian (All-State in 2020)