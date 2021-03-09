Three from County named to 1A/2A Boys All-State Team; All Conference honors also announced

The Wind River Cougars Chaumbrey Romero and the Dubois Rams’ Max Claar and Jaryd Wells were named to the All-State Basketball team following this past weekend’s state tournament in Casper. The players were chosen by the Wyoming Coaches Association.

Romero scored 22 points in the Cougars’ Consolation Championship win over Big Horn and 26 points against Glenrock in the Consolation Semi-Finals. For the season, Romero averaged 14 points and 5 rebounds a game for the Cougars, who finished the season at .500 with an 11-11 record. A junior, Romero will return next year for the Cougars.

In Dubois’ quarterfinal win in Class 1A against Kaycee, Jaryd Wells poured in 19 points. His season average was 16 points a game. Claar got into foul trouble in that contest and left the game with 5:06 left in the third quarter with his fifth foul and only four points. His season-long average was 17 points a game and he averaged a double-double with 13 rebounds a game. In the semi-finals, the roles reversed with Claar scoring 20 points and Wells only four. In the third-place game, Wells ripped the cords for 27 points while Claar added nine.

CLASS 2A:

Carson Bates – Big Horn (All-State in 2020)

Edwin Gonzales – Big Piney

Carlos Munoz – Big Piney

Kaden Raza – Big Piney

Ryan Bruegger – Lusk

Stu Lerwick – Pine Bluffs

Zach Simmons – Rocky Mountain

Jess Wambeke – Rocky Mountain (All-State in 2020)

Taylor Winland – Rocky Mountain (All-State in 2019 & 2020)

Lane Gill – Sundance (All-State in 2020)

Landon Martin – Sundance

Gunner McLaughlin – Sundance

Sam Patterson – Tongue River

Chaumbrey Romero – Wind River

CLASS 1A:

Kody Gotfredson – Burlington

Max Claar – Dubois

Jaryd Wells – Dubois

Dalton Peterson – Encampment (All-State in 2019 & 2020)

Parker Clawson – Farson-Eden (All-State in 2020)

Dylan Fauber – Kaycee

Dale McBride – Meeteetse

Teegan Love – Saratoga (All-State in 2020)

Gavin Bartlett – Saratoga

Hayden Anderson – Southeast (All-State in 2020)

Bodie Herring – Southeast

Luca Brooks – Upton (All-State in 2020)

Brayden Bruce – Upton

Jess Claycomb – Upton (All-State in 2020)

NOTE: This story was updated to correct a spelling error

Class 1A Northwest All-Conference

Claar named Player of the Year

Eric Davidson – Burlington

Kody Gotfredson – Burlington

Ryan McNiven – Burlington

Ian Nelson – Burlington

Max Claar – Dubois

Jaryd Wells – Dubois

Ryan Wells – Dubois

Dace Bennett – Meeteetse

Dale McBride – Meeteetse

Aidan Searfross – Ten Sleep

Player of the Year: Max Claar, Dubois

Class 2A Northwest All-Conference

Two from Shoshoni selected

Jesus Hernandez – Greybull

Carlos Rodriquez – Greybull

Cash Duncan – Riverside

Tyler Banks – Rocky Mountain

Branson Robison – Rocky Mountain

Zach Simmons – Rocky Mountain

Jess Wambeke – Rocky Mountain

Taylor Winland – Rocky Mountain

Kade Fike – Shoshoni

Alex Mills – Shoshoni

Player of the Year: Taylor Winland, Rocky Mountain

Class 2A Southwest All-Conference

Wind River with three All-Conference players, two from Wyoming Indian, one from St. Stephens.

Edwin Gonzales – Big Piney

Carlos Munoz – Big Piney

Kaden Raza – Big Piney

Ethan Whiterock – Big Piney

Jordan Barraza – St. Stephens

Chaumbrey Romero – Wind River

Wylie Shearer – Wind River

Stockman Stagner – Wind River

Vidale “Tuff” C’Bearing – Wyoming Indian

Austin Hill – Wyoming Indian

Player of the Year: Edwin Gonzales, Big Piney