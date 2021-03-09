Three from County named to 1A/2A Boys All-State Team; All Conference honors also announced

The Wind River Cougars Chaumbrey Romero and the Dubois Rams’ Max Claar and Jaryd Wells were named to the All-State Basketball team following this past weekend’s state tournament in Casper. The players were chosen by the Wyoming Coaches Association.
Romero scored 22 points in the Cougars’ Consolation Championship win over Big Horn and 26 points against Glenrock in the Consolation Semi-Finals. For the season, Romero averaged 14 points and 5 rebounds a game for the Cougars, who finished the season at .500 with an 11-11 record. A junior, Romero will return next year for the Cougars.
In Dubois’ quarterfinal win in Class 1A against Kaycee, Jaryd Wells poured in 19 points. His season average was 16 points a game. Claar got into foul trouble in that contest and left the game with 5:06 left in the third quarter with his fifth foul and only four points. His season-long average was 17 points a game and he averaged a double-double with 13 rebounds a game. In the semi-finals, the roles reversed with Claar scoring 20 points and Wells only four. In the third-place game, Wells ripped the cords for 27 points while Claar added nine.
CLASS 2A:
Carson Bates – Big Horn (All-State in 2020)
Edwin Gonzales – Big Piney
Carlos Munoz – Big Piney
Kaden Raza – Big Piney
Ryan Bruegger – Lusk
Stu Lerwick – Pine Bluffs
Zach Simmons – Rocky Mountain
Jess Wambeke – Rocky Mountain (All-State in 2020)
Taylor Winland – Rocky Mountain (All-State in 2019 & 2020)
Lane Gill – Sundance (All-State in 2020)
Landon Martin – Sundance
Gunner McLaughlin – Sundance
Sam Patterson – Tongue River
Chaumbrey Romero – Wind River
CLASS 1A:
Kody Gotfredson – Burlington
Max Claar – Dubois
Jaryd Wells – Dubois
Dalton Peterson – Encampment (All-State in 2019 & 2020)
Parker Clawson – Farson-Eden (All-State in 2020)
Dylan Fauber – Kaycee
Dale McBride – Meeteetse
Teegan Love – Saratoga (All-State in 2020)
Gavin Bartlett – Saratoga
Hayden Anderson – Southeast (All-State in 2020)
Bodie Herring – Southeast
Luca Brooks – Upton (All-State in 2020)
Brayden Bruce – Upton
Jess Claycomb – Upton (All-State in 2020)
NOTE: This story was updated to correct a spelling error
Class 1A Northwest All-Conference
Claar named Player of the Year
Eric Davidson – Burlington
Kody Gotfredson – Burlington
Ryan McNiven – Burlington
Ian Nelson – Burlington
Max Claar – Dubois
Jaryd Wells – Dubois
Ryan Wells – Dubois
Dace Bennett – Meeteetse
Dale McBride – Meeteetse
Aidan Searfross – Ten Sleep
Player of the Year: Max Claar, Dubois
Class 2A Northwest All-Conference
Two from Shoshoni selected
Jesus Hernandez – Greybull
Carlos Rodriquez – Greybull
Cash Duncan – Riverside
Tyler Banks – Rocky Mountain
Branson Robison – Rocky Mountain
Zach Simmons – Rocky Mountain
Jess Wambeke – Rocky Mountain
Taylor Winland – Rocky Mountain
Kade Fike – Shoshoni
Alex Mills – Shoshoni
Player of the Year: Taylor Winland, Rocky Mountain
Class 2A Southwest All-Conference
Wind River with three All-Conference players, two from Wyoming Indian, one from St. Stephens.
Edwin Gonzales – Big Piney
Carlos Munoz – Big Piney
Kaden Raza – Big Piney
Ethan Whiterock – Big Piney
Jordan Barraza – St. Stephens
Chaumbrey Romero – Wind River
Wylie Shearer – Wind River
Stockman Stagner – Wind River
Vidale “Tuff” C’Bearing – Wyoming Indian
Austin Hill – Wyoming Indian
Player of the Year: Edwin Gonzales, Big Piney