May 24, 1950 – Mar 3, 2021

Matthew “Smoke” Bell, 70, of Arapahoe passed away March 3, 2012 in Casper, Wyoming. Memorial Graveside Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Arapahoe Catholic Cemetery. Cremation has taken place.

Matthew was born May 24, 1950 to Anthony M. and Delphia (Sage) Bell in Riverton.

He was a custodian for Wyoming Indian High for many years and moved to Casper over 20 years ago.

He is survived by two brothers: Marty and Roger Bell, aunt: Patricia Dodge and numerous other relatives including the Washington’s and Mean’s families. “Our apologies to the relatives not mentioned”

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents: Isaac White Bull Bell and Agnes Posey Bell, parents: Anthony M. and Delphia (Sage) Bell, sisters: Anna Rita Bell, Alberta Bell and Annarita Bell, brothers: Tommy Bell, Pius Bell, Teddy Bell and infant brother Peter Bell.