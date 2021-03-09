Hungry? Riverton’s Newest Restaurant is Open for Business!

Meet Francisco Chaves. You’ll get to know him as “Cisco” at his new restaurant inside the Social Nightclub and Lounge, Cisco’s Kitchen. As a chef with a culinary trained background, and experience as a Sous Chef in both Chicago and San Francisco, he’s bringing big city flavor to some of your

favorite home-town dishes.

On the menu, you’ll find some staples of bar cuisine like Onion Rings, Mozzarella Sticks, and Wings, but as you peruse you’ll find meals that range from Mexican to American dishes. When getting to know Cisco, he suggested the Street Tacos, “The tacos have hand seasoned meat. It’s marinated overnight and it has your choice of homemade sauces, pickled jalapenos, radishes, and limes.”

Cisco’s Kitchen is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11AM-2PM and 4PM-9PM. You can eat inside the newly renovated Social Nightclub & Lounge or order carryout by calling 307-253-9221. Full Menu Below: