Active Covid-19 Case Count down to 45 in Fremont Co.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 45 active Covid-19 cases in Fremont County, four active cases in Washakie County and one active case in Hot Springs County. The Wyoming Department of Health reported 13 new Covid-19 infections in Fremont County since Friday, none in Hot Springs or Washakie Counties.

Advertisement

The death toll from the virus is holding at 82 Fremont County residents, 26 Washakie County residents and three deaths in Hot Springs County.

Advertisement

There were no Covid-19 related hospitalizations in Lander, Riverton, Thermopolis and Worland.

The Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton reported only one Covid-19 case, that of a staff member.