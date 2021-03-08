Water outlook for spring looks to be below normal

The Natural Resources Conservation Service is predicting a drop in spring time precipitation which could impact reservoir storage.

According to the NRCS’s latest report, Wyoming continues to see below median percent of snowpack and/or snow water equivalents (SWEs) through late February.

Precipitation totals across Wyoming for February were well above average but water year precipitation continues to be below average.

Reservoirs across Wyoming were averaging near 73% of capacity-down from 80% reported last year. Overall reservoir storages for late February continue to be above average.

Stream flow snowmelt volumes are forecasted to be below average for almost all major drainages across Wyoming