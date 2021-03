A former State Superintendent of Public Instruction is coming home to Fremont County to lead a local school district administration team. Trent Blankenship has been named the new Superintendent of the Wyoming Indian Schools, FCSD#14. Blankenship’s contract was approved at a special meeting of the district’s trustees last week.

He will begin his duties in about a month.

Former District Superintendent Michelle Hoffman has been serving in an interim capacity at District 14.