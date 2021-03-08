Re-roofing bid on tap at FCSD25 Board Meeting

The Riverton School board will be meeting in regular session Tuesday night with a Frontier Academy student graduation on tap, a roofing bid of $535,000 will be considered for the Riverton Middle School, several retirement requests will be considered and a contract for a Riverton High School Speech and Language Pathologist will be considered along with number of information items, including a legislative update. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the board room at the District’s Central Office on North 5th West.

