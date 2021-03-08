Photos/Notebook: State 1A/2A BB Tournament

Members of the Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs ride atop a Riverton Fire Department truck for a parade through town after winning their third consecutive state basketball title Saturday night. Photo by Cody Beers
There are many stories just waiting to be told at Wyoming’s state basketball tournament, from exciting games to seeing former students to good sportsmanship and interesting sidelights. Here are just a few observations from the Class 1A/2A tournament that ended this past Saturday in Casper.
Three in a row! And five straight championship game appearances for the Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs. Having only played 10 regular season games due to Covid-19 Stay-at-home order on the Wind River Reservation, the Lady Chiefs came out like they finished last year. Strong and determined.
Coach Aleta Moss’ Lady Chiefs won the regional tournament with a three point win over Rocky Mountain in Riverton, and then at state defeated Pine Bluffs 53-45 in the quarterfinals, Sundance 46 to 38 in the semi-finals and, in a rematch with Rocky Mountain in the finals, the Lady Chiefs rolled 44-29
Photo above by Cody Beers, Photos below by Ernie Over, Wyotoday.com