Photos/Notebook: State 1A/2A BB Tournament

There are many stories just waiting to be told at Wyoming’s state basketball tournament, from exciting games to seeing former students to good sportsmanship and interesting sidelights. Here are just a few observations from the Class 1A/2A tournament that ended this past Saturday in Casper.

Three in a row! And five straight championship game appearances for the Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs. Having only played 10 regular season games due to Covid-19 Stay-at-home order on the Wind River Reservation, the Lady Chiefs came out like they finished last year. Strong and determined.

Coach Aleta Moss’ Lady Chiefs won the regional tournament with a three point win over Rocky Mountain in Riverton, and then at state defeated Pine Bluffs 53-45 in the quarterfinals, Sundance 46 to 38 in the semi-finals and, in a rematch with Rocky Mountain in the finals, the Lady Chiefs rolled 44-29

The Lady Chiefs got a fire truck ride when they arrived in Riverton Sunday afternoon. Here they stand atop the fire apparatus after arriving at the Wind River Hotel and Casino south of Riverton after a parade through town followed by hundreds of honking cars.



Photo above by Cody Beers, Photos below by Ernie Over, Wyotoday.com

Wyoming Indian’s Jaden Ferris, holding the plaque and standing with her parents and coach Moss, was named the 1A/2A recipient of the annual Bob Carey Award, given in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Women’s High School Basketball in Wyoming. Carey was the former Lander coach who brought both boys and girls state championships to Fremont Co.



Spotted in the first aid area at the tournament was Kadon DeWitt, a Shoshoni High School graduate who is learning to be an athletic trainer to care for athlete injuries. He’s attending Casper College’s School of Health Sciences. He said he enjoys the “hands on” work in learning his trade.

Fans of the Big Piney Punchers Boys team celebrated after a three point win in a close game over Big Horn in the quarterfinals. The Piney boys made it all the way to the Championship game only to lose in overtime to Rocky Mountain in the final.



The cheerleaders from Cokeville High won a “Good Sportsmanship” Award after including a disabled student in their routine, hoisting her from a wheelchair to the top of their pyramid during a break in the action.



Fans show up in many costumes representing their respective schools. As far as I know, we don’t have a team named the yellow squids, but these two fans, wearing their masks, had fun watching the reaction to their headgear.

The trophies for the champions and runners-up at 1A 2A tournament were in display case at one end of the Ford Wyoming Center.



The Casper Events Center has a new name: Ford Wyoming Center.

The Wind River Cougars are swarmed by their fans during a celebration over winning the Consolation Championship, 52-50 over Big Horn at the State Class 2A Basketball Tournament

Fans of the Upton Bobcats celebrate their school’s first ever Class 1A State Championship Thursday night at the Ford Wyoming Center.