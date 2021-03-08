Monday continued Warm, Tuesday night cold and snow

Today and tomorrow will continue with the much above normal temperatures and sunny skies. Snow will move into the west Monday night and move east for Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing colder temperatures with it. Right now the heaviest snow looks to occur Tuesday night and Wednesday across Johnson and Natrona counties.

High temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to low 60s across the area.

Local snowfall amounts Tuesday night and Wednesday are from 2-3 inches in Dubois, Riverton and Worland, 3-4 inches in Lander, Jeffrey City and Thermopolis.