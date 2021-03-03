Man gets 150 year sentence for producing Child Porn

Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced that Ray Donald Farley, a/k/a/ Ray Donald Lucero, Jr. was sentenced on March 1, 2021 to 150 years in prison for three counts of production of child pornography. In sentencing Ray Farley, the Honorable Nancy D. Freudenthal stated that the Defendant’s conduct was “reprehensible” and “unforgivable” and sentenced him to 50 years, per count, consecutively, totaling 150 years’ imprisonment.

In March 2020, Special Agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation received Cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children informing them that Ray Farley and Conner William Biggs Farley may be producing child pornography. Agents swiftly investigated the Cybertip and learned that from August 2019 through March 2020, Farley and his husband, Conner Farley, sexually abused three children, ages 7, 5, and 1. Agents arrested both Farleys on April 16, 2020 in Casper, Wyoming. Over the course of the investigation, it was learned that both Farleys recorded their sexual abuse of the children and produced multiple still and video images of such abuse. These images were shared with Richard Thomas Willden, 29, of Casper. Willden was sentenced last Wednesday, February 24 to 121 months’ imprisonment for receiving and possessing the images. Conner Farley pleaded guilty on December 14 to three counts of production of child pornography and is set to be sentenced on March 25, 2021.

“Farley is a very real danger to children. He was convicted and sentenced for sexually abusing children for the second time. He previously spent 3. years in state prison for sexually abusing one child, and now he will spend the rest of his life in federal prison.” Said Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray.