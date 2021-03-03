Governor’s Prayer Breakfast set for Thursday

Governor Mark Gordon is dedicating the 2021 Governor’s Prayer Breakfast as a celebration of Wyoming heroes. The Prayer Breakfast, a long-standing tradition spanning more than 70 years, will be held virtually this year for the first time. It will feature food service staff, Bishop Paul-Gordon Chandler of the Episcopal Church of Wyoming, and Governor Gordon

himself.

Advertisement

“As we still face the challenges of an ongoing pandemic, we are ever-mindful of the health and safety of our communities. However, the power found in joining together—even virtually—to celebrate long-standing traditions remains a worthy goal. Join us from the comfort of your home

with a cup of coffee or tea and your favorite breakfast; we’ll be together again soon,” Governor Mark Gordon said.

Advertisement

The Governor’s Prayer Breakfast will be presented on March 4th at 7:30 a.m. on the WyomingPBS YouTube channel. Anyone is welcome to watch.

The Wyoming Governor’s Prayer Breakfast traces its origin to the National Prayer Breakfast tradition, held annually in Washington, D.C. since 1953. The breakfast is non-denominational and nonpartisan. It is hosted by Governor Gordon and the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation.

Visit wyoprayerbreakfast.org to learn more.