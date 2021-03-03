City’s Annual Audit Report Released Tuesday night

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night received the good news of a clean and unmodified opinion from its 2019-2020 Fiscal Year audit. Addressing the council over the telephone, Abbey Hagerman, engagement partner of the firm BDO USA, LLP said “I have nothing to report, there were no irregularities. An unmodified opinion in the best you can receive.” Hagerman also had praise for the city’s staff for their help providing information and support to the auditors. “Your staff is excellent to work with,” she said. “They really stepped up to the plate.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year’s audit was conducted remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.