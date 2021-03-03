Airport Industrial Park expanding with new tenant

The city council Tuesday night approved the sale of a city lot in the Airport Industrial Park to a local business planning on expanding. The vote was unanimous to sell the parcel to G&R Investments for $70,000.

Trevor Killinger, representing G&R and the owner of Rocky Mountain Automatic Doors, told the council he plans to build a 4,000 square foot facility and relocate his business there. He also said he plans to add one and perhaps two additional employees as his business expands.

Realtor Ivan Judd of Home Source Realty presented an appraisal of the parcel to the council that indicated the selling price was appropriate.

The vote to sell the land was unanimous.