LVHS Places Nine Skiers on the 2021 All-State List

Wyoming’s Nordic Skiing all-state honors have been released by the Wyoming Coaches Association for the just concluded 2021 season.
According to the All-State criteria, points accumulated at sanctioned competitions during the season, including the State Championships determine the honors.
Wyoming’s All-State Nordic Skiers for 2021 are:
GIRLS:
Kate Brigham – Jackson
Hailey Stines – Jackson
Samantha Veauthier – Kelly Walsh (4-time All-State!)
Shayla Babits – Lander Valley (All-State in 2020)
Kaylynn Sandall – Lander Valley (All-State in 2019 & 2020)
Kyra Simonson – Lander Valley
Annika Wilmot – Lander Valley
Kate Wilmot – Lander Valley (All-State in 2019 & 2020)
Hailie Wilhelm – Natrona County
Lu Elder – Natrona County (All-State in 2018 & 2019)
BOYS:
Des Concannon – Jackson
Mason Wheeler – Jackson (All-State in 2020)
Matthew Ahrndt – Kelly Walsh
Otus Beason – Lander Valley
Bennett Hutchison – Lander Valley
Connor Mays – Lander Valley (All-State in 2020)
Kaleb Simonson – Lander Valley (All-State in 2019 & 2020)
Tristan Smith – Laramie (All-State in 2020)
Joel Kornkven – Natrona County (All-State in 2020)
Max Radosevich – Natrona County