LVHS Places Nine Skiers on the 2021 All-State List

Wyoming’s Nordic Skiing all-state honors have been released by the Wyoming Coaches Association for the just concluded 2021 season.

According to the All-State criteria, points accumulated at sanctioned competitions during the season, including the State Championships determine the honors.

Wyoming’s All-State Nordic Skiers for 2021 are:

GIRLS:

Kate Brigham – Jackson

Hailey Stines – Jackson

Samantha Veauthier – Kelly Walsh (4-time All-State!)

Shayla Babits – Lander Valley (All-State in 2020)

Kaylynn Sandall – Lander Valley (All-State in 2019 & 2020)

Kyra Simonson – Lander Valley

Annika Wilmot – Lander Valley

Kate Wilmot – Lander Valley (All-State in 2019 & 2020)

Hailie Wilhelm – Natrona County

Lu Elder – Natrona County (All-State in 2018 & 2019)

BOYS:

Des Concannon – Jackson

Mason Wheeler – Jackson (All-State in 2020)

Matthew Ahrndt – Kelly Walsh

Otus Beason – Lander Valley

Bennett Hutchison – Lander Valley

Connor Mays – Lander Valley (All-State in 2020)

Kaleb Simonson – Lander Valley (All-State in 2019 & 2020)

Tristan Smith – Laramie (All-State in 2020)

Joel Kornkven – Natrona County (All-State in 2020)

Max Radosevich – Natrona County