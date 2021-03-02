Folk & Traditional Arts Mentoring Project Grants now available

The Wyoming Arts Council welcomes new applications for Fiscal Year 2022 Folk & Traditional Arts Mentoring Project Grants. The deadline to apply is May 1. The application is available online or contact the Arts Council to be sent a paper copy.

Folk Art Mentoring Project Grants are designed to assist masters of folk and traditional arts in passing on their knowledge to eager apprentices from their community through the natural process of in-person, hands-on instruction. A master artist mentors their apprentice over time, in order to advance the skills of the apprentice in their traditional art form.

Projects must occur between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 for no less than six months. The grant amount is $3,000 ($2,300 for master artist honorarium and $700 for materials and/or travel). Applications will be reviewed by a panel and up to four projects will be selected for funding. Applications are made jointly between master and apprentice.

To give applicants an idea of what kind of projects are funded, here are details about the current Mentoring Project Grant recipients: Ralphaelita Stump teaching her daughter Raphaella Stump (both of Crowheart) Eastern Shoshone Cradleboard Making; Audra Draper teaching Stan Castagno (both of Riverton) Traditional Bladesmithing; Anita Thatcher (of Dubois) teaching Soleiana Abernathy and Annalissa Purdum (both of Lander) Wool Saddle Pad Weaving; and Yong Hui Torske teaching Jill Wright (both of Casper) Quilting.

For more information, contact Folk and Traditional Arts Specialist, Josh Chrysler at joshua.chrysler@wyo.gov or 307-256-2010. Visit the grants tab at wyomingartscouncil.org for more information.