February was colder, drier than normal

The Lander area experienced its 10th driest February since 1892 this past month, according to records at the National Weather Service Forecast office in Riverton. While it was drier, February was also colder in Lander with 17th coldest on record with the average temperature reaching 20.9°F. That’s 4.3°F colder than normal.

In Riverton, downtown records date from 1907 and this past month February’s average temperature was 19.4 °F, a departure from normal by minus 4.8°F. Riverton’s February was its 34th coldest. The total precipitation that fell in downtown Riverton during the month was 0.22″, 0.11″ below normal.

At the National Weather Service Station at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton, records only go back to 1996. The average temperature up at the third bluff from the Wind River was 18.3°F, which was 6°F below the normal. The airport weather station, however, was the 9th driest with 0.27″ recorded, which is the monthly average for that location.

See the chart below for other communities in Western Wyoming: