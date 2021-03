The Dubois Search and Rescue Team was called into action Monday afternoon at 4:28 p.m. for a snowmobile stuck in a ravine. The rider reported they were stuck and could not get out either with their machine or on foot.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the man was located around 8:30 PM and he was evacuated to the Crooked Creek Lodge by around 9:30 p.m.

The man was not injured, just stranded, according to the FCSO.