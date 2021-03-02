CWC released its Fall 2020 President’s and Dean’s List Honorees

The 2020 fall semester grades have been computed and more than 180 students have earned the honor of appearing on the president’s and the dean’s list at Central Wyoming College.

“It takes dedication and perseverance to maintain an exemplary GPA as a full-time college student,” said Dr. Brad Tyndall, CWC president. “The fall semester also brought challenges of mask protocols, hybrid classes, and virtual learning to many of our students, not to mention adjustments in their social lives. They truly amaze me.”

The following students are 2020 Fall President’s List honorees. These students are full-time students (taking a minimum of 12.0 college-level credit hours) and have earned a 4.0 GPA.

Siona Astorga, Jordan Atencio, Maxine Austin, Brooklyn Balius, Deneica Barrett, Bailey Baxter, Colton Befus, Mataziev Brewer, Kameron Brough, Wyatt Burichka, Carol Byer, Katy Carey, John Carpenter, Kathy Clymore, Grace Comstock, Anne Dalton, Nicole David, Antoine Day, Spencer Dayley, Darby Delgado, Andrea Dolbow, Micaiah Dolence, Sarah Drewry, Anamarija Durajlija, Olivia Elvestad, Mason Erickson, Liandro Escobedo, Melissa Escobedo, Gabby Faulkner, Megan Fender, Cole Finn, Carlee Flanagan, Jordan Flippence, Kenia Flores Perez, Dillon Forbis, Alli Forster, Taylor Green, Keegan Harrison, Alondra Hernandez, Adam Hoke, Jaclyn Hudson, Marion Hughes, Brooke Jarvis, Will Joca, Brett Jones, Journey LeBeau, Kate Locascio, Madison Looper, Daniel Lopez-Carrillo, Maycee Manzanares, Laina Martin, Laura Martínez Fernández, Morgan Masson, Matthew Mayberry, Rachael Mayer, Sam Meadows, Billie Meeks, Logan Miller, Ally Mitchell, Marcus Moore, Daniel Morales, Seta Nai, Jen Nicolae, Amelia Nolan, Matthew O’Halloran, Mariana O’Neill, Ayla Palmer, Mitchell Pape, Aiyana Perez, Carmen Perez, Jennifer Person, Hope Pfeifer, Whispe Pingetzer, Jacob Randall, Numark Ricafranca, Hyrum Rich, Stephanie Roche, Dan Roden, Grace Rohn, Myra Rudolph, Colton Rydstrom, Mina Shearin, Jori Skaggs, Patty Snyder, Kyra Sponenburgh, Elliott Stafford, Ashley Steffen, Janelle Streeter, Nicholas Strickland, Sadie Sturman, Makenzie Templeton, Kirk Thomas, Bo Tilton, Makinzi Torres, Aspen Treber, Tedla Tyndall, Ty Vineyard, Shelby Weltz, Aspen West, Savannah West, Mindy Whiteplume, Alisha Willard, and Maile Williams.

The 2020 Fall Dean’s List honorees are full-time students (taking a minimum of 12.0 college-level credit hours) who have earned a 3.5-3.99 GPA.

Alec Adam, Carly Anastos, Brooke Arnold, Serina Aumua-Tuisavura, Keyarra Bassett, Jade Bell, Evelynn Bock, Hunter Bradshaw, Susan Carroll, Brandon Carver, Autumn Chavez, Erika Conner, Ysa Diaz, Jazlynn Dickinson, Kaylee Dickinson, Dylan Dingman, Allie Dunaway, Thomas Duncan, Caitland Erickson, Katie Fisher, Grace Flint, Aissa Franks, Faith Gardner, Brielle Griggs, Lee Grimm, Cristie Guina, Hunter Hampton, Kayla Hay, Kaeli Hendrickson, Gregory Hernandez, Tanner Hester, Shandra Hunt, Noah Hutchinson, Ashlyn Ibach, Joanna Irvin, Lily Irvin, Sophie Isom, Rodolfo Jimenez Vazquez, Perlene Keller, Kaden Kellner, Keppy Laclair, Sofia Langer, Ellymay Leblanc, Alex Lee, Oaklee Lerohl, Anna Lindblom, Patrick Mandrell, Bella Marion, Julia Masson, Trenton McNeel, Kerrie Metcalf, Kelly Mills, Candace Moss, Mary Moyle, Brian Mwangi, Brad Nimmo, Madisyn Pantle, Karaya Pease, Tianna Pierce, Kadon Price, Codi Raymond, Maria Sanchez-Franco, Alvin Seminole, Sadera Shultz, Matt Stacey, Chloe Stines, Leticia Strickland, Wakiza Thayer, Ross Trujillo, Jay Tyndall, Jordan Vanetti, Tori Watts, Kelley Web, Kinzie Wilkerson, Kayla Williams, Meann Womack, and Belle Young Chief.

CWC congratulates these students on their accomplishments.