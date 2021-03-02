All State Wrestling Honors To 15 Local Grapplers

The All-State Wrestling honors for the 2020-2021 Season were announced this week by the Wyoming Coaches Association. To obtain All-State recognition, wrestlers must finish in the top two of their respective weight class. A total of nine Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie County athletes made the list.

Class 3A

Charles Snyder – Lander Valley

Jack Sweeney – Lander Valley (All-State in 2019 & 2020)

Tray Hyatt – Riverton

Luke Goncalves – Worland (4-time All-State!)

Lane McBee – Worland

Christian Peterson – Worland

Class 2A

Wyatt Trembly – Dubois

Josiah Stockwell – Saratoga

Jonathan Hilder – Shoshoni

Pehton Truempler – Shoshoni

Tryston Truempler – Shoshoni (All-State in 2019 & 2020)

Logan Cole – Thermopolis (All-State in 2019 & 2020)

Roedy Farrell – Thermopolis (All-State in 2020)

Remington Ferree – Thermopolis (All-State in 2019)

Wyatt McDermott – Thermopolis (All-State in 2019)

Tucker Jensen – Wind River