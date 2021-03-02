All State Wrestling Honors To 15 Local Grapplers

The All-State Wrestling honors for the 2020-2021 Season were announced this week by the Wyoming Coaches Association. To obtain All-State recognition, wrestlers must finish in the top two of their respective weight class. A total of nine Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie County athletes made the list.
Class 3A
Charles Snyder – Lander Valley
Jack Sweeney – Lander Valley (All-State in 2019 & 2020)
Tray Hyatt – Riverton
Luke Goncalves – Worland (4-time All-State!)
Lane McBee – Worland
Christian Peterson – Worland
Class 2A
Wyatt Trembly – Dubois
Josiah Stockwell – Saratoga
Jonathan Hilder – Shoshoni
Pehton Truempler – Shoshoni
Tryston Truempler – Shoshoni (All-State in 2019 & 2020)
Logan Cole – Thermopolis (All-State in 2019 & 2020)
Roedy Farrell – Thermopolis (All-State in 2020)
Remington Ferree – Thermopolis (All-State in 2019)
Wyatt McDermott – Thermopolis (All-State in 2019)
Tucker Jensen – Wind River