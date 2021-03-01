Riverton Council to decide on Real Estate Sale in business park

The Riverton City Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday evening with five action items on its agenda, including an executive session for personnel and real estate.

Among the action items are the sale of another lot at the Airport Industrial Park, a new lease agreement for the Riverton Chamber of Commerce for a display within the Central Wyoming Regional Airport terminal, second reading an an ordinance moving misdemeanor marijuana offenses from Circuit Court to Municipal Court, finalizing contract details for engineering of the East Sunset reconstruction project and appointments to represent the city on the Wind River Visitors Council

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers. You may also view the meeting on the city’s cable television channel 191 or see it on the city’s Facebook page.

The agenda is copied below:

