LVHS Nordic Skiers Second at State Championship

Lander Valley’s Kaleb Simonson and Jackson’s Kate Brigham swept the 2021 Wyoming High School Nordic Skiing State Championships on Casper Mountain this weekend. Jackson swept both team titles and Lander Valley was the runners-up in both.

For the girls: Lander Valley’s Kaylynn Sandall finished third in the 5K classic and the Tigers Anni Wilmot was third in the freestyle race.

Advertisement

On the Boys side, Lander’s Kaleb Simonson was the individual champion in both the 5K Classic and the 10K Freestyle.

Boys team scores: Jackson 263, Lander Valley 230, Natrona County 139, Laramie 120, Kelly Walsh 98, Cody/Sheridan 48, Pinedale 32.

Girls Team Scores were: Jackson 262, Lander Valley 236, Natrona County 155, Kelly Walsh 132, Laramie 89, Cody/Sheridan 44, Pinedale 12

Advertisement



Lander Valley Girls-Classic 5K

3rd: Kaylynn Sandall

4th: Anni Wilmot

5th: Kate Wilmot

6th: Shayla Babits

13th: Kyra Simonson

19th: Emily Anderson

Lander Valley Girls – 10K Freestyle

3rd: Anni Wilmot

8th: Kate Wilmot

9th Kaylynn Sandall

12th: Kyra Simonson

13th: Emily Anderson

15th: Magadlena Escudero-Kane

Lander Valley Boys – 5K Classic

1st Kaleb Simonson

9th: Otus Beason

12th: Bennett Hutchison

14th: Connor Mays



15th: Nolan Babits

22nd: Gage Gose

23rd: Diego Lobatos

Lander Valley Boys – 10K Freestyle

1st: Kaleb Simonson

5th: Bennett Hutchison

6th: Diego Lobatos

12th: Connor Mays

18th Gage Gose

19th: Otus Beason





