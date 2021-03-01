LVHS Nordic Skiers Second at State Championship

Lander Valley’s Kaleb Simonson and Jackson’s Kate Brigham swept the 2021 Wyoming High School Nordic Skiing State Championships on Casper Mountain this weekend. Jackson swept both team titles and Lander Valley was the runners-up in both.
For the girls: Lander Valley’s Kaylynn Sandall finished third in the 5K classic and the Tigers Anni Wilmot was third in the freestyle race.
On the Boys side, Lander’s Kaleb Simonson was the individual champion in both the 5K Classic and the 10K Freestyle.
Boys team scores: Jackson 263, Lander Valley 230, Natrona County 139, Laramie 120, Kelly Walsh 98, Cody/Sheridan 48, Pinedale 32.
Girls Team Scores were: Jackson 262, Lander Valley 236, Natrona County 155, Kelly Walsh 132, Laramie 89, Cody/Sheridan 44, Pinedale 12
Lander Valley Girls-Classic 5K
3rd: Kaylynn Sandall
4th: Anni Wilmot
5th: Kate Wilmot
6th: Shayla Babits
13th: Kyra Simonson
19th: Emily Anderson
Lander Valley Girls – 10K Freestyle
3rd: Anni Wilmot
8th: Kate Wilmot
9th Kaylynn Sandall
12th: Kyra Simonson
13th: Emily Anderson
15th: Magadlena Escudero-Kane
Lander Valley Boys – 5K Classic
1st Kaleb Simonson
9th: Otus Beason
12th: Bennett Hutchison
14th: Connor Mays
15th: Nolan Babits
22nd: Gage Gose
23rd: Diego Lobatos
Lander Valley Boys – 10K Freestyle
1st: Kaleb Simonson
5th: Bennett Hutchison
6th: Diego Lobatos
12th: Connor Mays
18th Gage Gose
19th: Otus Beason