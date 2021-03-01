June 24, 1990 – February 26, 2021

Kyle Blaine White was born on June 24, 1990, to Tonya L. Washakie and Michael J. White. He departed unexpectedly on February 26, 2021. Traditional services will be held at his home, 22 LoneBear Lane, Ethete, Wyoming. The wake will be on Monday, March 01, 2021 beginning at 5 p.m. The funeral will be on Tuesday, March 02, 2021 at 10 a.m, with Graveside services following at YellowCalf Cemetery. The family is asking that those in attendance wear masks.

Kyle graduated from Wyoming Indian High School in 2008, and was the Homecoming King that same year. He went on to graduate from Heavy Equipment Operator School in Dothan, Alabama in 2014. He was a father, brother, son, grandson, nephew, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his daughters, family, and friends. Kyle was a joyful person that cared deeply about others, especially his grandmothers: Bonnie and Laverne, whom he shared special bonds with as their first-born grandson. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, football, basketball, singing, and the casino. He always had jokes, bars, and would do anything to make you smile and feel safe. Kyle was also very humble, and believed in the traditional Arapaho ways; he was a member of the Native American Church. His Arapaho name was Niisoo’tou which means Throws Twice. He descended from Chief Ouray, Chief White Antelope, and Chief Washakie.

Kyle is survived by his twin daughters: Stevie Mykylee and Zachariah Presley White; mother: Tonya L. Washakie; step-mother: Candida Perea-White; grandparents: Laverne White, Bonnie and John Washakie, Nelson White, Sr., Dorsey Willow, Alvera Willow, Mavis Willow; aunts: Dr. Aldora White Eagle, Candace Washakie, Amy Smith, Fawn Smith, Johnna Arthur, and Lucy Washakie; uncles: Tynan Bearcomesout, Ian Bryce Smith, Clarence Smith, Joe Washakie, and Avery Brown; sisters: Kristen Washakie, Kayle White, Anne White, Margaret Goodman, Kailyn Washakie, Kanani Shoyo, Wekota O’Neal, Alyson Sounding Sides, Kelli White Eagle, Keely Washakie, Caddy Washakie, Haily Washakie, Jackie Washakie, Yvonne Washakie, and Mia Washakie; brothers: Nathaniel Spooonhunter, Litz Robbins, Steven White, Jr., Martin Brown III, Winter Hawk Goodman, Nakoke Washakie, Chase Washakie, Sr., Elias Washakie, and Kenny Shoyo; and many more cousins, friends, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Kyle was preceded in death by his father: Michael J. White; uncles: Dawson Smith and Kellen ‘Katchy’ Washakie, grandparents: John Smith and Crawford White, Sr.; great-grandparents: Josephine and Herbert White, Anderson and Magpie White, Susan and Steven Judson, Wallace and Winnie St. Clair, and Nellie and Dewey Washakie, and Alex and Julia Smith, Lynn White, Dorothy White, Ursula Sankey, and Loris Willow.

