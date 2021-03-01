Sep 16, 1995 – Feb 26, 2021

A Funeral Mass will be recited for Janelle Victoria LeAnn Warren, 25, 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fair Grounds. Interment will follow at the Warren Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 2nd at the Fremont Center with a wake to follow at 44 Left Hand Ditch Road.

Janelle passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021.

She was born on September 16, 1995 in Riverton, Wyoming, daughter of Rosalia Warren.

