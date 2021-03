Governor’s Nominations for Boards and Commissions released

The Governor’s nominations for State Boards and Commissions need the approval of the State Senate. Local residents receiving nominations include:

#9 BOARD OF AGRICULTURE – DISTRICTS – PARTY SPLIT, Reappointments:

Advertisement

George Larry Krause – Fremont – D

#24 COMMUNITY COLLEGE COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS

Micah Wyatt – Fremont – I

#290 ENHANCED AND IMPROVED OIL RECOVERY COMMISSION – DISCIPLINES, New appointment:

Advertisement

Eli Bebout – Fremont

#69 ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY COUNCIL – DISCIPLINES – PARTY SPLITn New appointments:

Era Aranow – Fremont – D

#116 GAMING COMMISSION – DISTRICT – TERM LIMITS, New appointments:

Jenni Wildcat – Fremont

#119 PAROLE – PARTY SPLIT, Reappointment:

Richard Scott Gaulke – Washakie – I

#262 SCHOOL FACILITIES COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT – DISTRICTS – DISCIPLINES – New appointments:

Terry Livingston – Washakie – D

#146 TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS – PARTY SPLIT – New appointment:

Greg Venable – Washakie – R (appointed to complete an unexpired term)