Apr 4, 1953 – Mar 24, 2021

A Funeral service for Frank L. Casebolt, 67, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Word of Faith Family Church, 515 S. 2nd St. in Lander, WY with Pastor Dan Bauer officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. A Viewing will be held from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 5th at the church.

Mr. Casebolt passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, WY.

He was born on April 4, 1953 in Salt Lake City, UT, son of Harold and Maria (Brunetti) Casebolt.