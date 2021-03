State Basketball Schedule: Dubois, Shoshoni Lady Blue, Wind River, WI Lady Chiefs

Wednesday, March 3–

Noon, Dubois boys vs. Kaycee, Casper College

If Dubois wins, next game is 7:30 p.m., Ford Wyoming Center (Ernie)

Thursday, March 4

If Dubois wins its 3/3 semifinal game, next game is state championship at 5 p.m. at Ford Wyoming Center. If Dubois loses its 3/3 semifinal game, next game is third-place game at 1:30 p.m., March 4, Ford Wyoming Center. If Dubois loses its first game (3/3), next game is 10:30 a.m., March 4, Ford Wyoming Center. If Dubois wins its 10:30 a.m. game in consolation, next game is 5 p.m. at Casper College.

Friday, March 5–

9 a.m. Shoshoni girls vs. Sundance, Casper College

9 a.m. Wyoming Indian girls vs. Pine Bluffs, Ford Wyoming Center

If Shoshoni wins its first game, next game is 4:30 p.m., March 5, Ford Wyoming Center

If Wyoming Indian wins its first game, next game is 4:30 p.m., March 5, Ford Wyoming Center



1:30 p.m., Wind River boys vs. Pine Bluffs, Casper College

If Wind River wins its first game, next game is 9 p.m., March 5, Ford Wyoming Center.

Saturday, March 6

If Shoshoni loses its first game (3/5), next game is 9 a.m. March 6, Ford Wyoming Center.

If Wyoming Indian loses its first game (3/5), next game is 9 a.m. March 6, Ford Wyoming Center.

If Wind River loses its first game (3/5), next game is 10:30 a.m. March 6, Natrona County High School.

If Shoshoni wins its semifinal game (3/5), next game is 3:30 p.m. state championship, Ford Wyoming Center.

If Wyoming Indian wins its semifinal game (3/5) next game is 3:30 p.m. state championship, Ford Wyoming Center.

If Wind River wins its semifinal game (3/5), next game is 5 p.m. state championship, Ford Wyoming Center.

If Shoshoni or Wyoming Indian loses its semifinal (3/5), next game is noon third-place game, Ford Wyoming Center.

If Wind River loses its semifinal game (3/5), next game is 1:30 p.m. third-place game , Ford Wyoming Center

The Shoshoni Lady Blue won third place at the Western Regional with a victory over Big Piney 42-25/ Wyotoday.com photo by Cody Beers