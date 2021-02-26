Breaking News

Snow Moon to be full Saturday morning

News
Article Updated: February 26, 2021
Comments Off on Snow Moon to be full Saturday morning

A photos of the SnowMoon, the name for the full moon this month. The moon will be 100 percent full at 1:17 am Saturday morning. Photo from the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: