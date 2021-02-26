Breaking News

Rams, Lady Chiefs, Cougars, Lady Blue qualify for State Tournament; Play Saturday in Regional Finals

Article Updated: February 26, 2021
The Wind River Cougars huddle on the sideline during their game with Big Piney. The Cougars won their first round game and qualified for state. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Boys

1A Northwest Boys at Burlington – Dubois won the only head-to-head game versus Burlington; the Rams got the top seed.

Final Score: Game 1 – No. 1 Dubois 74 No. 4 Ten Sleep 52 – Rams qualify for state

Final Score: Game 2 – No. 2 Burlington 66 No. 3 Meeteetse 40 – Huskies qualify for state

Saturday, Feb. 27:

1A West at Lander (Fieldhouse)

Game 8: Burlington vs. Farson-Eden, 11:30 a.m. – winner gets West No. 3 seed at state; loser is No. 4 seed

Game 7: Dubois vs. Saratoga, 2:30 p.m. – winner gets West No. 1 seed at state; loser is No. 2 seed

CLASS 2A REGIONAL:

Thursday, Feb. 25: (winners of first 2 games at a site qualify for state)

2A Northwest Boys at Greybull – Shoshoni had the tiebreaker over Greybull with a win over Wind River, while the Buffs lost to the Cougars

Final Score: Game 1 – No. 1 Rocky Mountain 73 No. 4 Riverside 34 – Grizzlies qualify for state

Final Score: Game 2 – No. 3 Greybull 49 No. 2 Shoshoni 40 – Buffs qualify for state

Final Score: Game 5 – Rocky Mountain 63 Greybull 47

2A Southwest at Wind River – Wind River gets the second seed on point differential in head-to-head games with Wyoming Indian

Final Score: Game 3 – No. 1 Big Piney 64 No. 4 St. Stephens 33 – Punchers qualify for state

Final Score: Game 4 – No. 2 Wind River 72 No. 3 Wyoming Indian 45 – Cougars qualify for state

Final Score: Game 6 – Big Piney 70 Wind River 60

Saturday, Feb. 27:

2A West Boys at Riverton (High School)

Game 8: Greybull vs. Wind River, 1 p.m. – winner gets West No. 3 seed at state; loser is No. 4 seed

Game 7: Rocky Mountain vs. Big Piney, 5 p.m. – winner gets West No. 1 seed at state; loser is No. 2 seed

Girls

1A Northwest at Meeteetse – Ten Sleep gets the No. 3 seed with a win over Midwest versus Dubois lost to the Oilers (common opponent)

Final Score: Game 1: No. 1 Burlington 71 No. 4 Dubois 30 – Huskies qualify for state

Final Score: Game 2 – No. 3 Ten Sleep 26 No. 2 Meeteetse 24 – Pioneers qualify for state

Final Score: Game 5 – Burlington 63 Ten Sleep 26

Saturday, Feb. 27:

1A West at Lander (Fieldhouse)

Game 8: Ten Sleep vs. Farson-Eden, 10 a.m. – winner gets West No. 3 seed at state; loser is No. 4 seed

Game 7: Burlington vs. Cokeville, 1 p.m. – winner gets West No. 1 seed at state; loser is No. 2 seed

CLASS 2A REGIONAL:

Thursday, Feb. 25: (winners of first 2 games at a site qualify for state)

2A Northwest at Riverside – Rocky Mountain has the tiebreaker vs. Shoshoni with a win at Powell; Riverside has the tiebreaker over Greybull with wins at Burlington & versus Tongue River

Final Score: Game 1 – No. 1 Rocky Mountain 62. No. 4 Greybull 24 – Grizzlies qualify for state

Final Score: Game 2 – No. 2 Shoshoni 57 No. 3 Riverside 41 – Wranglers qualify for state

Final Score: Game 5 – Rocky Mountain 48 Shoshoni 30

Saturday, Feb. 27:

2A West at Riverton (high school)

Game 8: Shoshoni vs. Big Piney, 11 a.m. – winner gets West No. 3 seed at state; loser is No. 4 seed

Game 7: Rocky Mountain vs. Wyoming Indian, 3 p.m. – winner gets West No. 1 seed at state; loser is No. 2 seed

Scores and Schedule Courtesy of Wind River Radio Network and Wyopreps.com

