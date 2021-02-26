Rams, Lady Chiefs, Cougars, Lady Blue qualify for State Tournament; Play Saturday in Regional Finals

Boys

1A Northwest Boys at Burlington – Dubois won the only head-to-head game versus Burlington; the Rams got the top seed.

Final Score: Game 1 – No. 1 Dubois 74 No. 4 Ten Sleep 52 – Rams qualify for state

Final Score: Game 2 – No. 2 Burlington 66 No. 3 Meeteetse 40 – Huskies qualify for state

Saturday, Feb. 27:

1A West at Lander (Fieldhouse)

Game 8: Burlington vs. Farson-Eden, 11:30 a.m. – winner gets West No. 3 seed at state; loser is No. 4 seed

Game 7: Dubois vs. Saratoga, 2:30 p.m. – winner gets West No. 1 seed at state; loser is No. 2 seed

CLASS 2A REGIONAL:

Thursday, Feb. 25: (winners of first 2 games at a site qualify for state)

2A Northwest Boys at Greybull – Shoshoni had the tiebreaker over Greybull with a win over Wind River, while the Buffs lost to the Cougars

Final Score: Game 1 – No. 1 Rocky Mountain 73 No. 4 Riverside 34 – Grizzlies qualify for state

Final Score: Game 2 – No. 3 Greybull 49 No. 2 Shoshoni 40 – Buffs qualify for state

Final Score: Game 5 – Rocky Mountain 63 Greybull 47

2A Southwest at Wind River – Wind River gets the second seed on point differential in head-to-head games with Wyoming Indian

Final Score: Game 3 – No. 1 Big Piney 64 No. 4 St. Stephens 33 – Punchers qualify for state

Final Score: Game 4 – No. 2 Wind River 72 No. 3 Wyoming Indian 45 – Cougars qualify for state

Final Score: Game 6 – Big Piney 70 Wind River 60

Saturday, Feb. 27:

2A West Boys at Riverton (High School)

Game 8: Greybull vs. Wind River, 1 p.m. – winner gets West No. 3 seed at state; loser is No. 4 seed

Game 7: Rocky Mountain vs. Big Piney, 5 p.m. – winner gets West No. 1 seed at state; loser is No. 2 seed

Girls

1A Northwest at Meeteetse – Ten Sleep gets the No. 3 seed with a win over Midwest versus Dubois lost to the Oilers (common opponent)

Final Score: Game 1: No. 1 Burlington 71 No. 4 Dubois 30 – Huskies qualify for state

Final Score: Game 2 – No. 3 Ten Sleep 26 No. 2 Meeteetse 24 – Pioneers qualify for state

Final Score: Game 5 – Burlington 63 Ten Sleep 26

Saturday, Feb. 27:

1A West at Lander (Fieldhouse)

Game 8: Ten Sleep vs. Farson-Eden, 10 a.m. – winner gets West No. 3 seed at state; loser is No. 4 seed

Game 7: Burlington vs. Cokeville, 1 p.m. – winner gets West No. 1 seed at state; loser is No. 2 seed

CLASS 2A REGIONAL:

Thursday, Feb. 25: (winners of first 2 games at a site qualify for state)

2A Northwest at Riverside – Rocky Mountain has the tiebreaker vs. Shoshoni with a win at Powell; Riverside has the tiebreaker over Greybull with wins at Burlington & versus Tongue River

Final Score: Game 1 – No. 1 Rocky Mountain 62. No. 4 Greybull 24 – Grizzlies qualify for state

Final Score: Game 2 – No. 2 Shoshoni 57 No. 3 Riverside 41 – Wranglers qualify for state

Final Score: Game 5 – Rocky Mountain 48 Shoshoni 30

Saturday, Feb. 27:

2A West at Riverton (high school)

Game 8: Shoshoni vs. Big Piney, 11 a.m. – winner gets West No. 3 seed at state; loser is No. 4 seed

Game 7: Rocky Mountain vs. Wyoming Indian, 3 p.m. – winner gets West No. 1 seed at state; loser is No. 2 seed

