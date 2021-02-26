Federal District Court sentences handed down in Strangulation, Sexual Contact Cases

Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced KENNETH VANCE WALLOWINGBULL, 42, of Montana on February 12, 2021 for assault by strangulation. Wallowingbull was arrested in Billings, Montana. He received eighteen months of imprisonment, to be followed by thirty-six months of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100.00 special assessment. The Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case.

Advertisement

Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced KELLER WENDLEY DURAN, Jr., 28, of Ethete, Wyoming on February 10, 2021 for assault by strangulation. Duran was arrested on the Wind River Indian Reservation. He received twenty-seven months of imprisonment, to be followed by thirty-six months of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100.00 special assessment. The INVESTIGATING AGENCY investigated this case.

Advertisement

Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced LAQUAN KYLE DUANE SHAKESPEARE, 23, of Arapahoe, Wyoming on February 24, 2021 for abusive sexual contact. Shakespeare was arrested in Arapahoe, Wyoming. He received two hundred ninety-three months of imprisonment, to be followed by one hundred eighty months of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $9,366.17 and a $100.00 special assessment. The Bureau of Indian Affairs Police and the FBI investigated this case.