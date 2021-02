Periods of snow are expected to continue in the western mountains and valleys through tonight; heavy at times. The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton said mainly dry conditions are expected East of the Divide. Breezy to windy conditions likely in central and southern Wyoming.

Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s in the Bighorn and Wind River Basins, the only exception being Dubois where the high may reach 27 degrees.