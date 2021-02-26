Cheney, Latta Reintroduce Uranium Legislation To Establish A National Reserve

Wyoming Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney and Ohio Congressman Bob Latta joined together yesterday to re-introduce the Nuclear Prosperity and Security Act. This legislation would direct the Secretary of Energy to establish and operate a uranium reserve in the United States, which would ensure the availability of uranium in the event of a market disruption and support strategic fuel cycle capabilities for our country.



Congresswoman Cheney issued the following statement after introducing the bill:



“Wyoming’s cherished resources are essential to America’s economic and national security, and it is crucial that our nation makes use of them to once again become a global leader in uranium production. That’s why I’m proud to sponsor legislation establishing a domestic uranium reserve, which will bolster critical workforces and production while ensuring that we do not have to rely on our adversaries for this essential resource. We must restore our nation’s nuclear leadership — and doing so starts with Wyoming.” Advertisement



Congressman Latta issued the below statement as well:



“The United States has fallen behind in the competitive development of nuclear energy, and now, we rely heavily on foreign sources of uranium. In order to avoid threats to our nuclear supply chain, we need to build up our domestic uranium mining, production, and conversion by establishing a uranium reserve. The Nuclear Prosperity and Security Act would establish a domestic uranium reserve that will result in lower carbon emissions, new jobs and economic growth, and a more secure world.”



“It is troubling that the House is expected to vote on a natural resource bill this week that would further restrict uranium mining in the United States. This would be another disappointing setback for our domestic energy production and security. Instead, we need to be boosting our domestic energy supply in order to make the United States more energy secure and independent.” Advertisement



Cheney and Latta led similar legislation in the 116th Congress. The full text of the legislation can be seen here.