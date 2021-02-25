Snowpack slowly increasing, still below 2020 levels

Statewide snowpack/Snow Water Equivalent increased slightly to 94% of median which is still slightly below average for this time of year. The biggest gains in snowpack/SWE in the past week were across basins in western and southern Wyoming.

The Bighorn River Basin went up two points in the last week and is now at 99 percent of the 30 year median, the Wind River Basin went up by four points and now is at 82 percent and the Sweetwater River Basin went up by six points to 68 percent.

New snow amounts for the next week are forecasted to be over the far western mountain areas.