Regional Quad Basketball Tournaments begin today

Article Updated: February 25, 2021
The Dubois Rams used a crushing man for man defense to force 21 turnovers during a 69-14 rout of Ten Sleep during a game last season at Dubois. The Rams open Class 1A Quad tournament action today at Burlington. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over.

Games to be broadcast on the Wind River Radio Network are noted below with times and stations:

Thursday, 2-25

5:30 and 7 p.m. Lander Valley at Lovell

Regional Basketball Schedule

Thursday, 2-25

1A NW Boys at Burlington

1 p.m. Dubois vs Ten Sleep, KTAK, 93.9 (loser out)

            (Winner if Dubois at 7 p.m., Also KTAK)

2A SW Boys at Pavillion

1 p.m. #1 Big Piney vs #4 St. Stephens, KWYW, 99.1 (loser out)

(winner at 5:45 also on KWYW)

3:30 p.m. #2 Wind River vs #3 Wyoming Indian, KWYW, 99.1 (loser out)

(winner at 5:45 also on KWYW)

2A SW Girls at Big Piney

1 p.m. #1 Wyoming Indian Girls vs #4 St. Stephens (STST 1st game), KFCW, 93.1 (loser out)

(winner at 5:45 also on KFCW)

3:30 p.m. #2 Big Piney Girls vs #3 Wind River, KFCW, 93.1 (loser out)

(winner at 5:45 also on KFCW)

2A SW Boys at Greybull

4:30 p.m. #2 Shoshoni vs #3 Greybull (loser out)

(Winner plays again at 7 p.m. )

2A SW Girls at Riverside

4:30 p.m. #2 Shoshoni vs #3 Riverside (loser out)

(Winner plays again at 7 p.m.)

Friday: TBD

Saturday: TBD

Friday, 2-26

5:30 and 7 p.m. Thermopolis at Buffalo, KDNO 101.7

Saturday, 2-27

2:00 and 3:30 p.m. Riverton at Cody, KTAK 93.9

5:30 and 7 p.m. Powell at Lander Valley

4 and 5:30 p.m. Rawlins at Worland

