Regional Quad Basketball Tournaments begin today

Games to be broadcast on the Wind River Radio Network are noted below with times and stations:

Thursday, 2-25

5:30 and 7 p.m. Lander Valley at Lovell

Regional Basketball Schedule

Thursday, 2-25

1A NW Boys at Burlington

1 p.m. Dubois vs Ten Sleep, KTAK, 93.9 (loser out)

(Winner if Dubois at 7 p.m., Also KTAK)

2A SW Boys at Pavillion

1 p.m. #1 Big Piney vs #4 St. Stephens, KWYW, 99.1 (loser out)

(winner at 5:45 also on KWYW)

3:30 p.m. #2 Wind River vs #3 Wyoming Indian, KWYW, 99.1 (loser out)

(winner at 5:45 also on KWYW)

2A SW Girls at Big Piney

1 p.m. #1 Wyoming Indian Girls vs #4 St. Stephens (STST 1st game), KFCW, 93.1 (loser out)

(winner at 5:45 also on KFCW)

3:30 p.m. #2 Big Piney Girls vs #3 Wind River, KFCW, 93.1 (loser out)

(winner at 5:45 also on KFCW)

2A SW Boys at Greybull

4:30 p.m. #2 Shoshoni vs #3 Greybull (loser out)

(Winner plays again at 7 p.m. )

2A SW Girls at Riverside

4:30 p.m. #2 Shoshoni vs #3 Riverside (loser out)

(Winner plays again at 7 p.m.)

Friday: TBD

Saturday: TBD

Friday, 2-26

5:30 and 7 p.m. Thermopolis at Buffalo, KDNO 101.7

Saturday, 2-27

2:00 and 3:30 p.m. Riverton at Cody, KTAK 93.9

5:30 and 7 p.m. Powell at Lander Valley

4 and 5:30 p.m. Rawlins at Worland