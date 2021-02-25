Lander Community Awards nominations open

From the Lander Chamber of Commerce:

It’s time once again to submit your nominations for the annual Lander Community Awards! This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, we won’t be gathering as we’ve done in years gone by. Instead, we’ll be announcing the winners and presenting the awards through a series of videos we will share over the course of several weeks through local and regional news outlets and social media channels.”

“We’re excited about this new way of celebrating and promoting the business community. These videos will be easy to link to and share on social media, and they will help introduce the great businesses here in Lander to more people than ever before. Indeed, we foresee these videos becoming an integral part of future Community Awards Luncheons and the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to promote our businesses, not just here in Lander, but all across Fremont County and beyond.”



The award categories are:

• Anchor Award for surviving the challenge of time

• Beautification Award for outstanding business appearance

• Rookie of the Year Award for innovation and creativity

• Spirit of Lander Award for igniting enthusiasm through participation

• Lifetime Contribution Award for longstanding commitment to the community.

“To submit your nominations for the five award categories and learn about available sponsorship packages, click here!”