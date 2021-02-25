Breaking News

Helicopter spotted woman’s body in Tuesday Search

News
Article Updated: February 25, 2021
Comments Off on Helicopter spotted woman’s body in Tuesday Search
A Classic Air Medical Helicopter in Riverton assisted Fremont County Search and Rescue on Tuesday and discovered the body of a woman who apparently walked away from her vehicle on Highway 28. Photo by Ernie Over

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement this morning on a search that found the body of a woman some four miles south of Highway 28 on South Pass.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: