The Riverton Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting nominations for its annual Ag appreciation banquet. “Agriculture is such a huge part of our community and we want to celebrate and honor those who’ve made an impact,” said Executive Director Ashley Strickland.

Here is a link to the chamber’s online nomination form. Nominators may also pick up a form at the Chamber. Nominations are due by March 31st.

See the criteria for the award below: