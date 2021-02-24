Woman Found Dead After Leaving Vehicle on S. Pass

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement Wednesday morning following a search Tuesday afternoon that resulted in the finding of a woman’s body in the snow:

According to radio reports, a deputy on foot followed the deceased woman’s tracks from her vehicle until her body was found. The search began at milepost 35 on Highway 28, near the Sweetwater River and east of the Oregon Buttes Road. A Classic Air Medical helicopter was also called to the scene to assist in the search. The woman’s body was found just after 3 p.m.