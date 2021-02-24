District #25 to join a buying cooperative; Resignations & a retirement approved by school board

The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees met Tuesday in Riverton and approved seven action items.

Those items approved included:

A. Authorization to Participate in the WSBA BuyBoard Cooperative: The WSBA BuyBoard National Purchasing Cooperative is a cooperative formed between the National School Boards Association (NSBA) and several state school boards associations to streamline the buying process for schools, municipalities, and other public entities. Membership is free.

Membership advantages include a competitive procurement process completed by the Cooperative where members may save time and resources that would have been spent on preparing and conducting a formal RFP/Bid process. Other advantages include a Request for Quotes (RFQ) application that allows members to request pricing on volume needs from multiple vendors online.

B. The Board appointed Business Manager Lu Beecham as the FCSD25 WSBA BuyBoard Program Coordinator.

C. A Revised Job Description for the District’s Business Manager was approved as presented. Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said when ever there is a retirement the job description is reviewed and updated as needed to account for current practices.

D. Resignations at the end of the current school year were accepted from: Brady Beers, RMS Science Teacher and RMS 7th Grade Head Football Coach as he plans to enter graduate school at UW this fall and from Cindy McAllister,RMS IDEAL Teacher

E. The board accepted a Retirement Request from Willow Creek SPED Case Manager Patricia Horton with appreciation for her 34 years of work within the District.

F. An employment contract was approved for Elberta Monroe as an RMS Spartan Academy Teacher.

G. The board Approved Contracts for Administrators and Supervisors for the 2021-2022 school year as listed below with contract details to be determined at a later date: