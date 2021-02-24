Pokes to clash with SJSU Thursday in Laramie

The Wyoming Cowboys welcome the San Jose State Spartans to the Arena-Auditorium on Thursday at 7 p.m. for the first of two games. Thursday’s contest can be seen on the MW Network, as it marks the Spartans first trip to Laramie since the 2018-2019 season.

For more information regarding tickets for Thursday’s game, visit GoWyo.com/Tickets; email tickets@uwyo.edu; call 307-766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.

Fans can watch, listen to the contest, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Reece Monaco will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

About The Teams

Wyoming is coming off a series sweep of New Mexico, as the Cowboys are 12-9 overall and 6-8 in conference play. Wyoming has knocked down 209 three-pointers on the season to rank tying for ninth in single season school history. The Pokes lead the conference in total three pointer and rank No. 22 in the nation. The Cowboys head into the contest averaging 76.1 points per game to rank second in the conference. Wyoming ranks second in the league averaging only 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Spartans head into the contest with a 5-15 overall record and a 3-13 mark in the MW. San Jose State has lost four-straight games, prior to that the Spartans had won three-straight. SJSU is second in the MW in three-point percentage defense at 31 percent. Opponents are shooting 44 percent from the field against SJSU for the season.

About The Players

The Cowboys are led in scoring by freshman Marcus Williams at 15.9 points per game to fifth in the conference. He ranks in the top-six amongst freshmen in scoring in the nation this season. He also 4.1 assists per game for fourth in the conference. Junior Hunter Maldonado adds 12.2 points per game and leads the team in rebounds at 6.6 per game, which ranks seventh in the conference. Maldonado adds 4.6 assists per game to rank third in the conference.

The Spartans are led in scoring by Richard Washington at 19.6 points per game, as that number leads the conference. He is shooting 41 percent from the field and is third in the conference average 2.7 three pointers per game. He is also tied for the team lead in rebounds at 5.3 per night. Ralph Agee, who missed Sunday’s game for the Spartans adds 11.2 points per game and also adds 5.3 rebounds per game.

About The Series

Wyoming leads the all-time series against the Spartans 17-2 in a series that dates back to 1965. The Pokes are a perfect 9-0 against SJSU in Laramie. Wyoming has won nine-straight in the series.

Up Next

Wyoming and San Jose State wrap up their season series on Saturday in an afternoon matinee at 2 p.m. on the MW Network.