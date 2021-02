Winds on Tuesday over 50 mph were common throughout the area according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton. Fort Washakie had a 72 mph gust while Crowheart’s peak wind was 54 mph, 53 at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton and at Red Canyon on South Pass. Gusts reached 52 mph on Beaver Rim, 51 at Shoshoni and 50 at Pavillion.

See the chart below with the regional top wind gusts reported