Frontier Academy headed to a new building (for them)

Riverton Schools Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan last night told the school board that some changes have been made to plans for the future location of the District’s Frontier Academy.

The academy was initially slated to be taken from the Tonkin Activities Center to a district maintenance shop after remodeling. But Flanagan said a new plan is to take the Special Services Classes from their building at the Alternative School adjacent to Riverton Middle School and put them in the James H. Moore Career Center. Frontier students would then move into the Alternative school building.

“There’s more room there and we’d like to grow the program,” the Superintendent said. “This is a better solution to have kids in a building that was made for kids, it’s a better long term plan.

She also noted the plan would not add to the district’s square footage. She said the plan to move maintenance into the career center will now see that program be housed in a modular unit adjacent to Rendezvous Elementary.